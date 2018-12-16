Violators beware! Instant SMS Challans for over-speeding: How this could make roads safer!

Authorities in Noida are working on a system that automatically generates text alerts to motorists that cross the speed limit on the Noida Expressway. As of now, the system identifies the violators and sends them a challan via Speed Post. A LED board on the expressway also announces violators and asks them to slow down. However , this system has only been partially effective since the authorities noted that only 15% of the violators have turned up to pay the fine as many of them don’t receive the messages or challans.

Authorities are hoping the instant message will help further sensitise road users on keeping check on their speed, and serve as an instant reminder that they are in violation of a traffic law. Reports on TNN observe that a total of 75,389 Challans have been issued for speeding on the Noida Expressway since March 2015. Which includes a total of 11,338 challans were issued to motorists for speeding on the e-way. In 2017, 11,490 challans were issued to violators in 2016. While this year this number has shot up to 35,890 indicating the effectiveness of the measures.

As of now, the speed post address’ in which cars are registered may not be the same as the vehicle owners residence opening the door for most finees to pass of Challans saying that they have not received it. This forces the enforcement authorities to further push the case to court, where the system is already overburdened a However using the new system, christened HTMS, an instant message reaches the owners registered phone number that must match the Aadhar card. According to authorities this will not only boost fine collection but also encourage road users to maintain speed limits.

As of now this system is only active on the expressway, but as we had reported earlier Delhi (among other cities) is working towards getting this system in place starting with key areas in the city. Leading the way, for a change, Kolkata already has the system in place in some major areas. The same goes for Mumbai who have also launched a simjlar system.