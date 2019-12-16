Vintage cars more than 50-year-old will have special number plates: All details

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has come out with a draft notification on the registration of vintage cars. The notification states that vehicles having 50 years of age from the date of first registration, including any imports will be classified as vintage vehicles. Once the regulation for these kind of vehicles is formalised, the vintage cars will also enjoy an exemption from scrappage. Now coming to the fact that what will make these vintage cars differentiate from the rest? Such cars will have letters 'VA' on the number plate that signify vintage. The said policy by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will help in identifying and regulating vintage cars that will eventually help them in the exemption from scrappage.

In order to be specific, the regulation of vintage motor vehicles order 2019 mentions that such vehicles will display high-security registration plates bearing a registration mark consisting of the letters "XXVAYY" where VA stands for vintage, XX stands for state code and YY will be a two letter series followed by a number from 01 to 09 as allotted by the state registering authority. According to an official, the move is also aimed at helping collectors of such vehicles avoid harassments from enforcement agencies.

The draft notification states that this special registration will allow the vehicle to be piloted on public roads under a wider variety of circumstances, excluding commercial use. The government had earlier made special allowance for vintage cars participating in vintage car rallies to operate without registration. The proposed policy also envisages that a one-time fee of Rs 20,000 will be deposited with the state transport authorities at the time of registration of such vehicles, which will be valid for 10 years and renewal. Earlier, there was no formal procedure or clarity of registering old vintage cars.

The need for regulation was felt when the issue was highlighted time and again including by various federations and was discussed at the 55th meeting of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules-Technical Standing Committee (CMVR-TSC).

The road transport ministry has sought comments from the public on the proposed draft order within 30 days. The draft notification says that all vintage motor vehicles shall not, however, be driven or plied on the roads for regular purposes and shall not be used for any commercial purposes. The Centre has also proposed to form a Vintage Motor Vehicles State Committee at the state level for administering the process of providing registration to the vintage cars.

