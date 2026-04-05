VinFast emerging as a serious EV player in India

It will launch its third model in India on April 15

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) powerhouse VinFast is shedding its newcomer label – at EV speeds. After the launch of the VF 6 and VF 7 on September 6, 2025, the company will launch the VF MPV 7 – a premium seven-seater EV – on April 15.

Designed to capture the growing family EV segment, the VF MPV 7 will compete against Kia Carens Clavis EV (Rs 17.99-24.99 lakh), Mahindra XEV 9S (Rs 19.95-29.45), and BYD eMax 7 (Rs 26.9-29.9 lakh).

What makes the move unique is that VinFast is launching its third EV in less than a year – compare that to Tesla that came to India in July 2025 and still has a single model on sale. Even legacy carmakers that are launching EVs are mostly doing it at the rate of one EV per year.

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The move comes as VinFast is recording early momentum. According to the Vahan retail sales data (all-India except Telangana), VinFast has maintained a steady upward climb since its debut. After a modest start with just six units in September 2025, the company ended the first quarter of 2026 on a high note, recording 688 units in March 2026.

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In an interview last year, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, set an audacious target: positioning the brand among India’s top-three carmakers within a decade – not just in the EV segment, but in the overall automotive market.

While critics initially labeled Chau’s goals as overoptimistic, the numbers suggest a serious contender is in the making – it isn’t simply importing cars, but is making them in India, and analysts suggest VinFast’s success stems from a “value-driven approach,” focusing on localised pricing and infrastructure that resonates more deeply with Indian consumers than brand hype alone.

The VF MPV 7 (also branded as the Limo Green for fleet buyers) aims to capitalise on this trust. Its bookings opened on April 2 for Rs 21,000, and it has a 60.13-kWh battery offering a claimed range of more than 500 km.

VinFast’s seriousness is backed by a massive industrial footprint. The company inaugurated a 400-acre manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, in August 2025. This facility isn’t just for the domestic market, but is positioned as a primary export hub for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Furthermore, a December MoU with the Tamil Nadu government secured an additional 200 hectares dedicated to producing electric buses and scooters.

Whether VinFast can reach the podium remains to be seen, but with a new launch planned almost every six months and an expanding dealer network, it is clear VinFast is no longer just a start-up on the sidelines.

VinFast sales

Month: Units

Sep 2025: 6

Oct 2025: 136

Nov 2025: 308

Dec 2025: 376

Jan 2026: 432

Feb 2026: 414

Mar 2026: 688

Source: Vahan (all-India retail sales, except Telangana)