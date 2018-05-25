Video: Zenvo TSR-S’ features World’s First Centripetal Wing: Active Aero gets a whole new meaning!

Zenvo TSR-S’s first broke cover at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. As is usually a cFor a low-volume high-profit kind of hypercar, it makes an obscene amount of power from a twin-supercharged 5.8 litre V8 that wouldn’t look out of place in a full-size drag truck. The motor makes 1,177 hp and can get the Zenvo from 0-100 kmph in as little as 2.8 seconds maxing out at an electronically limited 329 kmph.

Reports on Topgear who have spoken to Zenvo have an interesting angle to why the wing moves the way it does: “The name ‘Centripetal’ refers to the centripetal force also known as ‘centre seeking’ force. When in an absolutely horizontal position, a conventional rear wing generates a downforce perpendicular to the horizontal position of the wing: absolute vertical. When the centripetal wing tilts away from the absolute horizontal, the downforce stays perpendicular to the plane of the wing thereby generating a centripetal force. This centripetal force reduces the tendency of the rear end to break away - a trait that is inherent for a mid-engine car.”

The idea is that this shape-shifting wing, that can also work as an airbrake or an as a really cool way to serve drinks at a bar, is to give the Zenvo max-downforce and there is much much more grip. Although it seems a little strange that someone working for a Hypercar company in Holland would be the first one to figure it out, Zenvo seems to have it down. Until we can really put an objective answer as to how the Zenvo’s wing performs and whether it’s the kind of hypercar feature that is best suited to club parking lots. Until then watch this video of the wing at work, seemingly make the Zenvo stick to the blacktop.