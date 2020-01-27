Video: WRC rally car flies off mountain after 185 kmph crash, driver survives!

Yes, you read that right! Miracles do happen and in their own ways. A WRC rally car recently met a horrific crash after which it flew off a snowy mountain at a speed of 185 kmph. Now what followed afterward is indeed nothing short of a miracle. The driver and the co-driver escaped death and managed to come out of the car by themselves without any external help after the mishap in the French Alps 9.2km into the 20.68km fourth stage. Rally champion Ott Tanak's car flipped multiple times after it crashed and flew over mountain road. In order to be precise, his car hit a bump at the edge of the road that made it fly in the air. The car finally landed after multiple flips.

Watch the horrific crash video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tanak and his co-driver Martin Jarveoja were then taken to the hospital for examination and the duo praised the safety equipment on the vehicle for safeguarding their lives. The Estonians will be kept in hospital overnight for precautionary monitoring and will take no further part in Rallye Monte-Carlo. Camera footage showed the Hyundai careering off the road and barrel-rolling into trees before coming to rest more than 100m down the hillside. Tanak won the championship with Toyota last season and the season-opening Monte Carlo rally is his competitive debut with Hyundai, the reigning manufacturers' champions.

The Estonian had been third overall after Thursday's opening night stages. Seven-times Monte Carlo winner Sebastien Ogier, Evans' teammate, was third overall and 0.8 seconds behind Neuville. Team principal Andrea Adamo said, "I am pleased that Ott and Martin are fine after their accident in this morning’s loop. Our priority in such situations is always the condition of the crew first and foremost. It is customary after such incidents for hospital check-ups, the results of which were clear."

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Video source: TheFashioncommercial (YouTube)