Video: Watch this Suzuki Swift fly after drunk driver hits roundabout in Poland

A security video footage has surfaced online which shows a car crashing into a roundabout and flying off. The video shows the car travelling at high speed approaching a roundabout, and from the footage seemed no evasive moves or braking input from the driver was made before the hatchback hit the roundabout and went airborne. The incident occurred in Poland and the car is said to be a 4-door Suzuki Swift, sold in India as the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The Swift in the video is seen hurling down at high speed towards the roundabout. Due to the design of the walls of the roundabout being at an angle, and not being perpendicular, it acted as a ramp that lifted the car in the air on impact. It is not known at what exact speed the car was travelling. Reports online suggest that the crash was so severe that the car impacted with a tree that broke in half. It is reported that the car flew up to 23 feet and travelled a distance of 209 feet!

The car landed into a building that is a part of a church, but no one was harmed in the incident. Following the crash when the rescue teams arrived, the 41-year old driver showed indications that he was drunk. The car was destroyed entirely the rescue team has to cut open the vehicle with hydraulic machines in order to help the driver out of the vehicle. The driver is reported to be hospitalised but there is no update on his condition as yet. The car was left destroyed and unrecognisable. All airbags had deployed and the impact from the landing was so severe, the B-Pillar of the Swift had to be cut out to help the driver escape from the wreckage.

Source: Youtube & Remiza

