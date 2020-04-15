Video: Watch this Suzuki Swift fly after drunk driver hits roundabout in Poland

A reportedly drunk driver in Poland crashed in a four-door Swift that flew up to 23 feet in the air and destroyed his car and the driver is now hospitalised.

By:Updated: April 15, 2020 6:33:30 PM

A security video footage has surfaced online which shows a car crashing into a roundabout and flying off. The video shows the car travelling at high speed approaching a roundabout, and from the footage seemed no evasive moves or braking input from the driver was made before the hatchback hit the roundabout and went airborne. The incident occurred in Poland and the car is said to be a 4-door Suzuki Swift, sold in India as the Maruti Suzuki Swift.

The Swift in the video is seen hurling down at high speed towards the roundabout. Due to the design of the walls of the roundabout being at an angle, and not being perpendicular, it acted as a ramp that lifted the car in the air on impact. It is not known at what exact speed the car was travelling. Reports online suggest that the crash was so severe that the car impacted with a tree that broke in half. It is reported that the car flew up to 23 feet and travelled a distance of 209 feet! 

The car landed into a building that is a part of a church, but no one was harmed in the incident. Following the crash when the rescue teams arrived, the 41-year old driver showed indications that he was drunk. The car was destroyed entirely the rescue team has to cut open the vehicle with hydraulic machines in order to help the driver out of the vehicle. The driver is reported to be hospitalised but there is no update on his condition as yet. The car was left destroyed and unrecognisable. All airbags had deployed and the impact from the landing was so severe, the B-Pillar of the Swift had to be cut out to help the driver escape from the wreckage.

Source: Youtube & Remiza

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Video: Watch this Suzuki Swift fly after drunk driver hits roundabout in Poland

Video: Watch this Suzuki Swift fly after drunk driver hits roundabout in Poland

6 evergreen scooter, bike ads from the 90s: A trip down the memory lane amid Covid-19 lockdown!

6 evergreen scooter, bike ads from the 90s: A trip down the memory lane amid Covid-19 lockdown!

Mahindra Racing announces Driven by Design challenge: Winners get video call with team's driver

Mahindra Racing announces Driven by Design challenge: Winners get video call with team's driver

All-new Hyundai i20 spied: Baleno rival to launch around festive season

All-new Hyundai i20 spied: Baleno rival to launch around festive season

BS6 TVS Apache RR310: Is price hike of Rs 12,000 worth it?

BS6 TVS Apache RR310: Is price hike of Rs 12,000 worth it?

Stunning Jeep Wrangler in this 1,000 hp 'Tank' avatar that you can't miss

Stunning Jeep Wrangler in this 1,000 hp 'Tank' avatar that you can't miss

Six must-do things to prep your bike/scooter to ride again after coronavirus lockdown lifts

Six must-do things to prep your bike/scooter to ride again after coronavirus lockdown lifts

Covid-19 Relief: Toyota ramps up production of face shields, 10,000 units to be made daily!

Covid-19 Relief: Toyota ramps up production of face shields, 10,000 units to be made daily!

Hyundai Elantra diesel India specs revealed: Honda Civic rival is feature-packed

Hyundai Elantra diesel India specs revealed: Honda Civic rival is feature-packed

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Vision IN Concept: How these two SUVs can change the game in 2021

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Vision IN Concept: How these two SUVs can change the game in 2021

Honda ADV 150: Why this sporty off-road scooter should be launched in India!

Honda ADV 150: Why this sporty off-road scooter should be launched in India!

China government: Buy a car now and we will give you money

China government: Buy a car now and we will give you money

Coronavirus Lockdown: Volvo Auto India extends warranties till May 31

Coronavirus Lockdown: Volvo Auto India extends warranties till May 31

No Ferraris to be made till 3 May as Italy fights COVID-19

No Ferraris to be made till 3 May as Italy fights COVID-19

2020 Kia Mohave: Toyota Fortuner-rival that should be launched in India

2020 Kia Mohave: Toyota Fortuner-rival that should be launched in India

Top upcoming SUVs worth waiting in 2020: Kia Sonet, Skoda Karoq, Nissan Magnite and more

Top upcoming SUVs worth waiting in 2020: Kia Sonet, Skoda Karoq, Nissan Magnite and more

BMW G310R and GS BS6 bikes ready: Likely to get price hike without specification changes

BMW G310R and GS BS6 bikes ready: Likely to get price hike without specification changes

Motorcycle ambulance with sleeping arrangement, medical aids for Covid-19

Motorcycle ambulance with sleeping arrangement, medical aids for Covid-19

Renault to stop selling cars in China: Sells stake in Dongfeng joint venture

Renault to stop selling cars in China: Sells stake in Dongfeng joint venture

Nissan Magnite compact-SUV a make or break attempt for the carmaker in India

Nissan Magnite compact-SUV a make or break attempt for the carmaker in India