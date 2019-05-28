Video: Watch Ken Block go crazy snowboarding in a Can-Am Maverick ATV

As winter comes to an end for the year in the regions near the Arctic, the availability of snow is now sparse around the world. Hoonigan Racing’s Ken Block, founder of DC Shoes, made famous from his insane Gymkhana videos on YouTube, found some snow at a ski resort and went hooning.

His weapon of choice was his Can-Am Maverick X3 XRS Turbo side-by-side ATV which was equipped with snow tracks instead of the traditional wheels. While the Can-Am ATVs already look demonic, the snowmobile style tracks on all four corners make it look even more ridiculously awesome! As one would expect.

Block was joined in his hooning by professional snowboarder – Danny Davis. The video below shows how they both collectively worked out the snowboarding park and pulled some stunts with Block following him in his Maverick ATV. Should you wish to skip the interesting behind the scenes part and go straight to the driving, you can skip over to 11:42, it features some awesome jumps, sideways action, vertical air action and drives over halfpipes. At the 13:00-minute mark, Block approaches the summit slope and decided to go down it in his ATV which will for sure leave you reeling your jaw back up from the floor.

Of the 10 Gymkhana videos, all of which are available on YouTube, ‘Gymkhana 5’ just eclipsed the astonishing number of 100,000,000 views! Go check it out if you haven’t seen Block honing around San Francisco in his Ford Fiesta.

Watch the full video of Ken Block go crazy snowboarding in a Can-Am Maverick ATV

Image Source: Facebook