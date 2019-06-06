Video: Virat Kohli fined by MCG Gurgaon for car wash with drinking water

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is currently busy with the Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. However, in India, the staff of the cricketer has been challaned very recently for washing cars with drinking water in Gurugram. According to ABP News, Virat's driver and staff were washing cars during early hours and that is when the act got noticed by the flying squad of the Municipal Corporation. Kohli resides in DLF Phase-I in Gurugram and the cricketer has 6 to 7 cars in total including 2 SUVs at his said residence. Complaints regarding wastage of drinking water for washing cars and other purposes have already been received by Municipal Corporation in Gurugram in the past.

Watch the video that captures Virat Kohli's staff washing cars with drinking water here:

According to Yashpal Yadav, Commissioner, Gurugram's Municipal Corporation, there is a high demand for water in summers and hence, the body was keeping a check on people who waste or use drinking water for other purposes. In order to prevent this, the Municipal Corporation started a campaign in which the officials educate the people to not waste drinking water. When the flying squad checked the locality where Virat Kohli stays, a lot of people were found washing their cars with drinking water and Kohli's staff was caught doing the same thing.

As a result, a fine of Rs 500 was imposed. The fine has reportedly been paid by Kohli's staff already. Express Drives also urges its readers to be responsible citizens and not waste drinking water for washing their vehicles, especially at this time when the demand for water is on a high. Meanwhile, what do you think about this campaign by Gurugram Municipal Corporation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: ABP News (YouTube)