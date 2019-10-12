Video: Updated Jaguar F-Type Spotted- Looks sharper than before!

A mid-life update of the current generation Jaguar F-Type has been spotted. The prototype, which is under heavy camouflage, seems to carry forward most of the design elements of the current iteration of the sports coupe. That said, it will have an updated front and rear fascia, to give the same a fresh look. A video of the same was uploaded on the YouTube channel TFLnow. As can be seen in the video, the headlights, as well as the tail-lights bear a sharper look. In addition to this, the front and similarly the the rear bumper will also undergo minor cosmetic updates.

Two different iterations of the new F-Type can be seen in the video. One, which has a centrally mounted exhaust pipe, seems to be the base variant of the sports coupe. In addition to this, there is a more aggressive version as well. This comes with quad-exhaust pipes and also gets a small spoiler mounted on the back.

The cabin of the Jaguar F-Type, with this mid-life update, is also going to feature minor alterations. Though the steering wheel, instrument cluster and rest of the other components on the interior will remain the same, there could be minor updates on the centre console.

Under the hood, the engine line-up of the Jaguar F-Type will remain the same as before. There will be a 2.0-litre, supercharged V6 engine churning out 296 hp along with 400 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, there will be a 5.0-litre, V8 engine good for 567 hp along with 700 Nm of peak torque. Both the engine will get an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The mid-life update of the Jaguar F-Type will make its debut sometime next year. After this, a next-generation iteration will be introduced which will have the engine mounted in the middle. There have been speculations that the next-gen model of the F-Type is going to BMW's 4.4-litre, V8 engine, in-replacement to the current 5.0-litre V8.

Image Credits: TFLnow/YouTube