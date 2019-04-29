Video: Upcoming MG Hector SUV spied undisguised in Red: Key facts on Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass rival

The upcoming MG Hector has been snapped again, this time completely undisguised in a red colour option. A video shared by a YouTube channel NirmalBhalia5777 shows the clearest side profile of the MG Hector SUV yet. MG Hector shares its platform with Baojun 530 SUV and looks almost identical to the latter when it comes to the exterior. The Hector gets LED DRLs towards the upper side while the LED headlights have been positioned lower on the bumper. Furthermore, the SUV also gets a large chrome mesh grille up front. The upcoming MG Hector will also come with diamond cut alloy wheels and faux front and rear skid plates will also be part of the package.

Watch the MG Hector video here:

Coming to the interiors, Express Drives was the first publication that posted the detailed cabin images of the Hector SUV. The highlight of the cabin is the massive 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and will come with iSmart interface. One of the key areas where the MG Hector will give a serious competition to its rivals in the features. Digging further into the details, the MG Hector will come with some features completely unheard of in the segment.

First and foremost, the vehicle will come with an automotive voice assistant that can simply be activated by saying "Hello MG". The assistant understands to over 100 voice commands and has been designed specifically keeping the Indian accents in mind. Moreover, the MG Hector will get OTA (Over-the-Air) updates which means the SUV will get updated just like your smartphone without you having to visit the service center for it. Other noteworthy features on the MG Hector include inbuilt 5G ready SIM, E-Call emergency response system, iSmart mobile application and the infotainment system has some pre-loaded apps.

Video Source: NirmalBhalia5777 (YouTube)