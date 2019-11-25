Video: Traffic cop hit by speeding bus at busy intersection in Chandigarh

A traffic cop was hit by a speeding bus at a busy intersection in Chandigarh. The accident took place at the Kali Bari traffic light. The cop was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32. The traffic cop that goes by the name Kuldeep Singh was controlling the traffic at the said point. In the CCTV footage, one can see that he was hit by a bus that was coming from the Tribune Chowk side. The bus was approaching the road that separates Sector 31 and 47. Kuldeep was not able to see the bus as he was standing with his back facing the bus. The bus was at a decent speed and due to the impact, Kuldeep fell a few metres ahead of the bus. As soon as the bus hit the cop, the driver applied the brakes and it was fortunate as it could have resulted in a bigger mishap.

Watch the horrific video here:

#InTheLineOfDuty@traffichd's brave Constable Kuldeep Singh has survived this horrific crash yesterday. We thank the Good Samaritans who came to his help. Legal action is being taken in the matter. We wish dear Kuldeep a speedy recovery ????#DriveSafe #Chandigarh#WeCareForYou pic.twitter.com/tqIJlojLxx — SSP/Traffic, Chandigarh (@ssptfcchd) November 24, 2019

On seeing Singh falling on the ground, the passersby rushed to help him. The bus in question has been impounded by the Police and a case has also been registered against the driver for driving without caution. Kuldeep's condition is now stable and he has managed to escape the critical situation with injuries. The incident highlights the risks involved in the lives of traffic policemen. In the footage, one can see that the main reason behind the mishap is the fact that it was a busy and unsafe intersection.

We wish authorities take some positive and urgent action in this regard and implement the useful measures to ensure general safety at the said crossing. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, if you still have not, please visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Let us know your thoughts and opinions on the very recent Chandigarh incident!

Video source: SSP/Traffic, Chandigarh