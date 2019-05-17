Video: Toyota Glanza officially revealed: Launch on 6th June

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno derived Toyota Glanza is all set to make its debut in India on the 6th of June this year. Ahead of its launch, the Japanese automaker has partially revealed the car through a teaser video. The teaser which shows just the front of the car does not specify any other details related to it. That said, most of the details pertaining to this hatchback are in the open thanks to a series of leaked images which were recently circulated on WhatsApp. The Galnza is going to exist as a mere rebadged iteration of the Baleno.

In order to visually differentiate the two, the Glanza is going to get an all-new front grille which is in sync with Toyota's design language. Similarly, at the back, on the boot-lid, it will get Toyota badging. Similarly, the alloy wheels, which continue to have the same design as seen on the Baleno, are also going to under similar treatment. It is expected that the Toyota's offering will be launched in just two variants. These will be 'V' and 'G', corresponding to the 'Zeta' and 'Alpha' trims.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On the inside, the Toyota Glanza retains the same design language as that of the Baleno. Here too, the only difference between them is going to be the badging. The Suzuki logo on the steering wheel in the Baleno will be replaced with the Toyota badge in the Glanza. The features and creature comforts will also remain the same between the two cars.

Toyota is yet to confirm details related to the engine specifications of the Glanza. However, we can say for sure that the Glanza is going to get Suzuki's 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, VVT petrol engine. This engine can produce 82 HP of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. It is going to get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. In addition to this, there could be a CVT on offer as well. This engine is going to be BS-6 complaint, just like it is in the Baleno.