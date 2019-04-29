Video: This new digital wall could be the traffic signal of the future

Have you ever wondered what the future of traffic signals could look like? Me neither. However, someone has, because we stumbled upon a video of the concept on Twitter that could possibly be the next level of traffic management.

The video shows a digital projected wall with a countdown timer in the centre that glows red and changes direction to stop either traffic and give way to pedestrians, or vice-versa. The red screen is large enough to be visible for a distance and looks exactly what one would expect from a sci-fi movie.

Watch the full video in the tweet below.

Digital Wall

A wonderful concept at Traffic Signal...... pic.twitter.com/HWeRznQ44Q — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) April 29, 2019

The concept was spawned from the country of Ukraine, based in the city of Chernihiv as suggested by the video, although we are unable to trace the exact source of the video at the moment. However, the hologram traffic signals concepts have been floating around the internet for some time. But most of these concepts have been driven by the need to manage traffic in a way to make roads safer for pedestrians. Globally, pedestrian death has been a major issue, especially in large metro cities and countries with poor traffic management. These hologram traffic lights will allow them to be more visible from further distances and make them difficult to miss.

While the technology is reportedly getting traction in some regions, it is still in its infancy and has not really gotten off to be commercially viable as yet. With the modern age seeing tech companies on the rise it seems it might be possible in the future to have such a technology working on the streets and making them safer. I mean, if we can project a hologram of Tupac Shakur live at concert next to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2014, nearly two decades after his death, I’m sure we can find a way to make hologram traffic signal technology commercially viable sometime in the future.