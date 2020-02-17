Video: This must watch Land Rover Defender advert with flipping SUVs is pure genius!

As the world turns to SUVs, so must Bond. Land Rover has just released a new commercial advert for the India bound Defender SUV and calling it crazy is an understatement. The video will leave you awestruck, giggling and dumbfounded at the same time and here’s why.

Land Rover has taken rehearsal footage from the upcoming Bond film, called ‘No time to Die’ and it features a massive 30-metre jump among other unspeakable things just to show how unstoppable the new Defender really is. Land Rover claims that a total of 10 Defenders were used in the making of the entire film. Including Vin no 007 which is super cool!

The stunt coordinator for the movie was Lee Morrison who was working alongside special effects, action vehicles supervisor Chris Corbould who together shot the chase sequence. The video shows multiple Defenders plough through swamps and rivers at full speed. Also emphasising its rigidity, the only modifications made to the vehicle include a roll cage as claimed by Land Rover. Other than that, in order to ease the manoeuvres required for the stunts, a rally-style manual handbrake was also fitted you one can see from the onboard footage.

The video ends in the most ludicrous manner with the defender barrels rolling through the swamp and landing back on all four wheels. The only damage to the vehicle seemed to be a massive dent apron on the car and the Defender managed to drive away as nothing happened. 'Tis' but a flesh wound'. Feast your eyes on the video below to be prepared to be gobsmacked.