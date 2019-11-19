Video: This Indore girl with her amazing dance moves to control traffic is winning the internet!

A 23-year-old MBA student is being seen dancing in order to make sure that the riders follow traffic rules on the busy Indore roads. The said student that goes by the name Shubhi Jain is inspired by the 'moonwalking' traffic policeman Ranjit Singh. Shubhi hails from Bina in Madhya Pradesh and has been asking riders to wear helmets and seat belts by showing some quirky dance moves. Shubhi has come to the city for a 15-day internship and her videos have gone viral on the social media. While speaking to PTI, Jain said that she had no prior experience of managing traffic. When she came to Indore, she was impressed by young volunteers who managed traffic in the city and got involved with this work.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Indore has been ranking number one in the National Sanitation Survey for the last three years, and Jain believes that this beautiful city can be number one in the country as well in terms of traffic management. The senior police officials have also praised her unique move and she was felicitated by the additional director general of police (Indore range) Varun Kapoor for her work. Shubhi Jain has rendered her services on the intersections located at Regal Chauraha, High Court and Indraprastha on MG Road during peak hours between 5 PM and 8 PM.

In a viral video, Shubhi is seen advising two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and four-wheeler drivers to fasten their seat belts. Recently, the traffic police constable Ranjit Singh hit the popularity charts on social media by 'moonwalking' on city's arterial roads. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Let us know what do you think about this? Needless to say, the efforts by Shubhi are highly applaudable and a unique way of teaching the people to follow traffic rules.

Video source: ANI News (YouTube)