Video: This guy took roll cages too far & now his car can roll 360 degrees

Motorsports have given the world of automobiles a platform of learning and a lot of these technologies have been adopted by production cars. Roll cages didn't have to be though. The necessary invention that has saved hundreds of lives in motorsports is a metal frame fitted on the inside of rally cars to protect the body shell integrity in case the car is rolled over. Roll cages are not to be taken literally though. Au contraire, we found a video with Ladbible of a car that can actually roll because of a roll cage – a different kind though. An engineer designed a car that can do 360-degree rolls with the help of a roll cage and a short wheelbase.

This guy cut a bit of his car from the middle to shorten it, fitted a round frame around the roof and now every single time he brakes hard, the car topples over and then lands on its feet. And then, of course, it drives forwards only to brake again to roll over again.

The frame wasn't the only modification that had to be made. The wheelbase had to be shortened on a car that was not very long, to begin with. You can't expect similar physics to work on a car like, say BMW 7 Series. And by the looks of it, the man may have tweaked the suspension up a bit as well. The car, after all, has to land it on its wheels with a thud each time. The front suspension should be able to compress enough to allow a roll in the first place.