Video: This documentary on every Batmobile since the 60’s on Youtube you just cant miss

Warner Bros. has released an hour-long documentary free to stream on Youtube that chronicles every Batmobile from TV and movies from the 60's all the way to the Christoper Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

By:Updated: May 24, 2020 5:12:58 PM

There are many actors we instantly recognise from the big and small screens, some are icons. But, some automobiles that have featured in movies and TV shows that have supported those actors and have become more of an icon than the stars driving them on screen. Whether it is Bond’s Aston Martin or Burt Reynolds Trans Am from Smokey and the Bandit or even the Delorean from Back to the Future. There has been one that has always stood out and every director over the evolution o the movie has evolved and designed their own for their films and TV show. Yes, I’m talking about the Caped Crusader, the Silent Guardian, the Dark Knight, or quite simply knows as… The Batman!

Apart from his mask, his fighting skill and his ability to hoarse up his voice to scare his prey and of course Alfred, the biggest supporting role in every Batman has been his wheels. The Batmobile has been one of the biggest iconic automobiles in all of movie and TV history.

Warner Brothers, who own the rights to everything Batman has released a free to stream documentary that is just about an hour long and it chronicles every batmobile from the 60s. Starts from the original Batmobile from the 1966 TV show with Adam West as Batman. The original Batmobile built on a very elaborate budget of just $15,000 (~Rs 11 lakh) in 15 days made around the Ford’s Futura Concept. It is considered one of the biggest inanimate TV icons and the most iconic batmobile to date.

Watch the full documentary here

The documentary accounts for the movies from Tim Burton’s Batmobiles with Michael Keaton playing the Caped Crusader in the 80s. Followed by the Val Kilmer era of Batmobile from Batman Forever. The cringe-worthy comical adaptation by Joel Schumacher with George Clooney in Batman and Robin has also been mentioned.

And finally, we come to the revered modern batmobile that also has another name called the Tumbler. Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan is a modern icon by just now unconventional, extravagant and a menacing looking Batmobile it was. Debuting with the film Batman Begins with Christian Bale at the helm, the Tumbler did more than just roll up alongside as a prop. The Tumbler played its role as the Batmobile till the second movie till it crashed in the story and gave birth to the mouth drooling Bat-Pod. But the Tumbler returned in the third film, but not as the batmobile anymore.

As the documentary dates back from 2012, it does not take into account for the latest Batman films like Batman vs Superman, Justice League and the upcoming Batman film with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. But it is none the less exciting to watch just how the iconic Batmobile evolved over the last half a decade.

