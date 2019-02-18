Video: Tata Nexon gets crushed under billboard pillar: Occupants walk out uninjured!

Tata Nexon has been a much-celebrated vehicle in Tata Motors's lineup as a quality product, and what sealed the deal for the Nexon was the rating it scored in the Global NCAP crash test. This was the first time an India-made car by an Indian manufacturer scored a perfect five-star rating in the highest level of car safety test. And now, a video posted by Rushlane yet again demonstrates the Nexon's build quality. An unfortunate incident saw a billboard pole fall on top of a Nexon but then it also saw the occupants walk out all okay.

The incident is from earlier this month when during a thunderstorm a billboard pillar toppled over a Tata Nexon in Dehradun. It obviously smashed the windscreen and dislocated the doors, but the structural integrity is visibly maintained to a large extent. While the occupant on the driver side could walk out right after, the passenger side door was jammed as the weight of the billboard pillar rested completely on the car.

The findings from the crash test of the Tata Nexon revealed that one of its strongest points was the bodyshell, which even after a crash at 64 km/h, proved that it was capable of withstanding higher speed impact without losing its integrity. This is primarily down to the smart use of high-strength steel in the structure, which not only increases torsional stiffness and rigidity but also lowers weight. Tata Motors, in the last few years, has been able to successfully increase the strength of vehicle structures along with weight-reduction due to a mix of metals and alloys being used.

What makes Tata Nexon India’s Safest car? Decoding the 4-star Global NCAP crash rating

Tata Nexon scored a four-star rating in a Global NCAP crash test in August 2018 and after having gone through a more rigorous test cycle that also included a side impact crash test, the Nexon has finished with a score of 16.06 points out of a total of 17 possible points.

This made the Nexon the safest car with an Indian manufacturer's badge, and also the first ever Indian car to walk away with five stars. For Tata Motors this result stands testament to their renewed ethos, that looks to bring global standards in term of design, features and most importantly safety to the Indian market.

Source: www.rushlane.com