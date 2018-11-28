Video: Tata Harrier shows off projector puddle lamps like BMWs, Audis: Land Rover based most premium Tata ever!

Tata Harrier is all set to be launched in India in January 2019 and as the timeline for the arrival of Tata's flagship SUV is approaching, the wait among the customers is increasing for all the right reasons. The exterior of the upcoming Tata Harrier has been officially revealed and now the company is revealing its interiors and other interesting highlights through its teaser video series. Recently, the brand has released a new teaser video that reveals that the Harrier will come with projector puddle lamps, an exciting feature that you must have seen on the BMWs, Audis, Mustangs and more. In the teaser video, one can see that the puddle lamps of the Tata Harrier will project the image of the vehicle's silhouette on the ground.

While initially, this may look exciting to you, we believe that the brand logo instead of the silhouette would have been a better thought like we have seen on the Nexon. We think so primarily because of the fact that the Tata logo would have instilled a more proud feeling in the customer with the company being an Indian manufacturer to employ the said feature in its cars. However, there is a possibility that the customers will get an option to choose between multiple patterns depending on their personal choices.

Watch Tata Harrier projector puddle lamps in this video:

The Tata Harrier will come with JBL music system with a BMW styled touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Powering the Tata Harrier will be a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, churning out respective power and torque outputs of close to 140 bhp and 320 Nm. An automatic gearbox is also expected to be on offer as optional.

The new Tata Harrier is expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and will primarily challenge the likes of Hyundai Creta. More details on the new Tata Harrier to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for all the updates!