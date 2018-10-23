Video: Tata Harrier dynamic testing at the limit: How the Land Rover based Tata performs

The Tata Harrier is arguably the most spoken about SUV in India this year. Tata Motors has been very intelligent in their strategy of keeping an SUV that they was unveiled almost 10 months ago relevant despite the barrage of launches, unveils and new entrants into the Indian Automotive space. Keeping their audience hungry for more and more information about the car has also meant that the car has been continuously spied and revealed throughout its testing period, right from a heavily camouflaged test mule to the ready production car, little has been missed. Tata too, has obliged this process with regular updates from the production process releasing official footage and updates of the rigorous testing process that the Harrier has been through. Now further videos have emerged of the Tata Harrier on test at the NATRAX test facility in Indore where the H5X is being tested for dynamic responses and handling.

Tata Harrier proved its mettle here at NATRAX, the largest automotive testing ground in Asia. Witness how the Tata Harrier is tested for dynamism during tough manoeuvres in the Double lane change & Fish hook test. Know more: https://t.co/fdFshF4ywz pic.twitter.com/zxXTd8VuZp — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 22, 2018

The video shows the Tata Harrier on test for dynamic control and stresses on the capability of the chassis and suspension to handle. The tests are known as the fish-hook test and a double lane change test. Both these tests are extreme emergency manoeuvres, and these tests ensure that the car retains stability and road grip even in the event of sudden emergency manoeuvres. The video shows the Tata Harrier passing both these tests, without losing road grip or the even rolling over. This exemplifies the fact that the Harrier will have better than average road grip and handling performance with respect to its SUV proportions.

The Tata Harrier will launch, with a 2.0 litre Fiat sourced Multi-jet motor that has been rebranded as the Tata Kryotech diesel in a 140 hp and 320 Nm state of tune. There is also likely to be a petrol engine on offer with the Harrier at a later date, although no exact timeline has been revealed. We expect that the Tata Harrier will launch in India early next year following a debut at the Mumbai Marathon in January!