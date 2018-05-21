Video: Tata H5X continues testing in Pune: Tata’s flagship SUV to rival Jeep Compass

The Tata H5X concept moved a lot of eyeballs during Auto Expo 2018 and was the prime attraction at the brand's pavilion. After that, the company's flagship SUV was spotted on test multiple times. Now, the latest video of the Tata H5X is doing rounds on the web, courtesy Rushlane and it shows the SUV undergoing test runs on the outskirts of Pune. The heavily camouflaged test mule was seen with temporary rounded headlamps. The Tata H5X will come based on the company's Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA) platform that also underpins the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The Tata H5X follows the company's Impact Design 2.0 as a result of which it gets a sleek grille & LED headlamps along with large flared wheel arches. The SUV will also get the company's humanity line that you must have seen on the Nexon.

Watch the new Tata H5X spy video here:

The Tata H5X will share its 2.0-litre Fiat Multijet II engine with the Jeep Compass and it will come with two states of tune. First, the 140 bhp motor will come with the five-seater variant while the 170 bhp engine will do duty on the seven-seater trim. The transmission options will be a six-speed manual and automatic. An all-wheel-drive system will come as optional with the SUV. The cabin details of the new Tata H5X are unknown at the moment but you can safely expect premium interiors that are unseen on any Tata vehicle before.

A few days back, Tata Motors had announced the launch timeline of the H5X SUV and 45X hatchback. The company said that Tata H5X will be launched in the first quarter of next year and the 45X premium hatchback will hit the market in the second half of 2019. Expect the prices of Tata's flagship SUV to stay between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle will primarily challenge the likes of Jeep Compass in the sub Rs 20 lakh SUV space.

Video Source: Rushlane