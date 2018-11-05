Video: Tata 45X spied on test: Walkaround of Hyundai i20 rival reveals design details!

Alongside, the Tata Harrier which is set to debut this January, Tata Motors also showcased a crucial part of their turnaround strategy at the 2018 Auto Expo. The 45X hatchback concept was the second car that Tata debuted with the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, the premium hatch will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20 once launched later in 2019. The car which is still in pre-production testing has been spied with near production spec parts by a Youtube Channel by the name of Auto Comparos’ at the petrol pump, whose walkaround video features below. Here’s what it reveals.

On the face of it, the premium hatchback which is yet to be given a name retains the raked roofline of the 45X Concept as it was showcased at the Auto Expo. While other test mules have been spotted with the top-of-the-line five-spoke alloy wheels, this particular variant seems to be still on steel rims. However, it is likely that these might get wheel caps to keep up the premium quotient even in base-trims. What is visible, however, is the chunky wraparound tail lamps, that are visible behind the faux tail-lamps. However, with heavy camoflague paddings details of the cars body design elements are quite hidden. However, certain features are still visible including the rear door handle which is mounted on the C-pillar like the new Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. The heavy padding on the roof also suggest that the 45X in production spec could get a sunroof as an optional extra, a segment first among cars on sale in India.

The 45X is expected to be powered by the same powertrains that underpin the Nexon namely the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor, it is likely to ride on 16-inch wheels rivalling the likes of the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. We also expect the new floating infotainment system layout like on the Tata Nexon and the upcoming Tata Harrier to make its way to the 45X.

The Auto Expo 2018, saw Tata Motors pull the wraps on not just two new cars, but also two new platforms that would underpin a whole range of future Tata Cars. While the Harrier will debut the Omega Arc Platform, that is based on a Land Rover platform the 45X will be the first of the Tata Cars to debut the small car ALFA-ARC platform. This is a new platform developed in-house by Tata and is likely to be ready to accommodate electric drivetrains as well.

Video Source: Auto Comparo Youtube