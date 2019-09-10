Video: Step-by-step guide on how to upload driving licence, registration certificate on DigiLocker

A new set of regulations from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways late last year made it possible for road users to carry their vehicle documents in digital format. So far, only original tangible documents of driving licence (DL) and registration certificate (RC) were accepted as legal proof. Now though, under the government's Digital India initiative, the government app DigiLocker can be used to carry digital format of DL and RC, which will be accepted legally.

Even so, it has been quite a substantial time the government app has been active, the awareness and usage of the application still remain low. We tried to upload a set of documents on DigiLocker to understand the process better and have charted a step-by-step guide to help you easily upload to it.

Steps to upload documents on DigiLocker - Driving License and Vehicle Registration Certificate:

Step 1: Log on to digilocker.gov.in and sign up using your mobile phone number. Enter OTP. Create a new user ID and password.

Step 2: Step 3: Enter a four-digit MPIN: This will be very useful as the app prompts MPIN for everything you do.

Step 3: Link your Aadhar with DigiLocker: Without linking the Aadhar, the Digilocker will not let you upload your documents.

Once the Aadhar number is linked to DigiLocker, the user can access the 'Pull partner documents' section. Fill in your details as prompted by the app, along with the current DL number. No matter which State's Driving License you hold, it will be linked in about a minute and will be reflected in your DigiLocker in about another 10 minutes.

The process for uploading DL and RC on DigiLocker is the same for various vehicles. Ensure you keep the MPIN handy, as it will be required as the app will prompt you to enter it several times

Digital copies of DL and RC are digitally signed by MoRTH. The data is fetched in real-time from the National Register database and has a timestamp for record-keeping purposes. This digital document is a legally valid document under the Indian IT Act 2000. Once the document is fetched and linked, users can find them in the "Issued Documents" section for later reuse.

Not just DL and vehicle RC, users can also use DigiLocker to safe keep other documents like birth certificate, school mark sheets, PAN, Aadhar and others.