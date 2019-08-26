Video shows Tesla Model S stolen in less than 30 seconds: Car untraceable after remote access turned off

In the modern world of connected everything, a duo of highly tech-savvy car thieves pulled off an incredible heist in the UK as they managed to steal a Tesla Model S in less than 30 seconds. The high-tech thieves used the help of a relay device and key jamming technology to open the door and eventually drive off silently.

The footage below shows the homeowner’s doorbell camera capturing the whole incident in high definition. The footage shows two individuals entering into the unlocked area where the Model S is parked. One has a tablet (the relay device) in his hand and seemed like he was searching for the signal from the key-fob kept in the house. In a matter of seconds, they were able to unlock the car. However, it took them some time to unplug the electric car which was on charge. Eventually, the two thieves were able to unplug the car and drive off silently undetected.

The relay device works like a slave device that steals the code from the key fob and tricks the vehicle into thinking that the actual key is on the person near the vehicle, when in fact it isn’t. The vehicle is reported stolen from Essex near London. How the thieves were able to open the vehicle is easily understandable. But the owner had passive entry enabled and PIN to start was not active. Which allowed the perpetrators to easily drive off with the car. It is reported that the vehicle was a courtesy car loaned to the owner by the automaker while their personal vehicle was being serviced. Therefore, the extra safety net was not enabled by the vehicle that was stolen. The thieves turned off the ‘Remote Access” function of the car meaning that the owner and the automaker cannot trace the whereabouts of the car.

Source: Youtube