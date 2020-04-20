Video: Russian style of sanitization – Jet engines on military vehicles to spray disinfectants!

The concept is relatively simple. The jet engines have been repurposed and converted to massive spray machines that leave a giant plume of disinfectant in their wake.

One of the strategic imperatives to snap out of the current coronavirus pandemic is to disinfect our cities. We heard about Singapore and India using drones to spray public places with disinfectant but now, we’ve learned of how the Russians are tackling the problem at hand. And the Russians are doing it in the most Russian way possible. The Western Russian city of Chelyabinsk has deployed military vehicles that use a jet engine to spray disinfectant. Imagine the sound the city is making these days and then kids likely screaming in the aftermath of it: “Cool!”

The concept is relatively simple. The jet engines have been repurposed and converted to massive spray machines that leave a giant plume of disinfectant in their wake. The ‘sprays’ are attached to regular diesel-powered military trucks. The disinfectant goes everywhere, literally, at jet speeds.

City authorities have started using a jet engine as a way to spray the disinfectant solution on the streets, which gives wider coverage with the jet’s large disinfectant cloud.

Also read: How carmakers, auto sector are helping fight COVID-19: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Honda and more

The director of “Spetzagregat”, a construction company, Yevgeniy Subachev told Reuters TV he got the idea of using a jet engine while watching measures taken in the streets of the cities if China.

“I have received a video about fighting coronavirus in China. They were creating a cold steam cloud with small vehicles. Lots of people were involved in creating this mist. So, when we reviewed all the documentation against the machinery we produce, we found a way to use this one to cloud-spray disinfectant solution,” Subachev said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.