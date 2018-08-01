Video: Ranbir Kapoor as a car salesman as he went undercover to sell Renault Kwid!

In the last year, Renault has been going out of their way to establish a foothold in the burgeoning Indian automotive market. They even recently recruited Ranbir Kapoor, to endorse the Renault Kwid. Their latest antic involves Ranbir Kapoor going undercover as a Renault car salesman. The video below shows what ensues when the Bollywood film star went undercover and tried to sell a young couple a new Renault Kwid. Ranbir, who took the act quite seriously, talking the couple through each feature of the car. Calling it a mini-SUV to in an earnest bid to sell the Kwid.

Now, it’s no surprise that Renault chose him for the role considering that he has been their brand ambassador since 2015, and has been a regular in commercials and printed advertisements for the company's models like the Kwid and even the more recently launched Captur. But what caught most of us off guard was his innate ability to explain each feature of the car. Talking to the couple about the ground-clearance, showing off the Kwid’s first in class touch-screen infotainment, reversing camera and 180mm and even then shows-off the rear armrest of the Kwid while the couple gets into the front seats to get a feel for the Kwid. The couple seems to be absolutely unaware of the actor's antecedents, until the very last second, but we won’t spoil the surprise for you. Watch the video below to find out more.

The Kwid is Renaults’ best selling model in India, and it’s been growing from strength to strength with more and more editions being added every few months, it has sold over 250,000 units since launch, and received a new variant - the Kwid Climber, March 2017.