Video: PUBG edition Tata Nexon looks ready to battle!

The craze for the online game PUBG (Players Unknown Battleground), is such that a Tata Nexo owner has transformed his vehicle into a special edition of the same. A video uploaded by Vinay Kapoor on his YouTube channel gives us a detailed account of the modifications done. The PUBG special edition is neither created by the game owners nor is an optional package provided by Tata Motors. It is based on the 'Red Rhino' kit of the Nexon and comes with a livery inspired by the online game.

As one can see in the video, the Nexon's exterior is covered with PUBG stickers and slogans. On the bonnet of the vehicle is the sticker depicting the 'conquerer badge'. While the front doors get slogans such the 'keep calm and enjoy chicken dinner'. Other popular slogans from the game like 'winner winner chicken dinner' can also be seen on other panels of the Nexon. In addition to this, the rear window comes with a map of the game in the form of a sticker. Inside the vehicle, you will see various equipment from the game. For instance, it gets a jerry can hanging from the air-con vents, a frying pan on the dashboard while the boot gets a helmet.

The 'Red Rhino' kit, on which this PUBG edition is based upon also lends a unique touch to the vehicle. It comes with a blacked-out roof and wing mirrors with red highlights on a number of panels. In addition to this, all the chrome seen on the standard iteration of the Nexon has been replaced with glossy piano black elements. Furthermore, the alloy wheels have been completely blacked out except for one spoke on each wheel which is coloured red.

The description section of the said video also mentions the cost involved in order to transform your Nexon in a PUBG special edition. The 'Red Rhino' kit is going to cost Rs 35,000. PUBG accessories and stickers will cost Rs 4500 over that. And finally, the skid skirts will add an additional Rs 1800 to the package.

Video Source: YouTube