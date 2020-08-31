Video: Nissan reveals design approach behind upcoming Magnite compact SUV

Nissan Magnite will compete in a challenging segment that is dominated by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the likes. The Magnite compact SUV will be launched in India in the current financial year.

By:Updated: Aug 31, 2020 11:17 AM

Nissan Magnite Concept image

Nissan India recently revealed the design approach that’s gone into the making of its latest B-SUV, the Nissan Magnite Concept, along with showcasing new design elements of its interiors and exteriors. The newest offering from Nissan, the Magnite will be made and sold in India while also exported to international markets. Nissan’s new compact SUV will one of eight products that have been planned by the company for Asian, Middle Eastern and Indian markets under its revamp plan.

Exterior design details of the Nissan Magnite Concept include sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs, large wheel arches and alloy wheels. Nissan have so far taken the wraps off the concept vehicle and the final production model would likely be different than what we see here.

On the inside, Nissan Magnite Concept boasts a wide and spacious appeal due to the horizontal instrument panel, followed by the air ventilators that have a distinctive shape and cliff section, which also adds a sporty appeal. It gets mono-form seats for enhanced comfort and Nissan promises the rear seats will have rich cushioning.

Nissan Magnite is expected to get the same set of engines like the Renault Triber. Hence, engine options would likely include a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, and a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 100 hp and 160 Nm.

Nissan Magnite Concept cabin

Also read: Nissan Magnite compact-SUV a make or break attempt for the carmaker in India

Nissan’s design approach was based on the art of sculpting and not just drawing lines on paper. The design team sculpted a solid and dynamic feel by carving a shape from a big, overhanging body. It follows the core of Japanese sense and aesthetic by extracting pure dynamism and shedding the unnecessary, Takumi Yoneyama, Design Manager, Nissan Motor Corporation, said.

The Nissan Magnite Concept is designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers. The front section and the grill frame feature a vertical motion to enhance rigidness. In contrast, very sleek and sharp LED Headlamps and L-shape Daytime running light create a strong impression, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said.

