Video: Hyundai Santro stretched into a limousine! Big difference inside cabin

When it comes to car modification, there's the Japanese custom car culture or the Germans making a car go faster on the Nurburgring or there's also this

By:June 7, 2021 2:41 PM

Custom building something can have a different meaning to different people. If you think about it, a stickman fashioned out of some twigs and string is a custom-built toy. When it comes to car modification, there’s the Japanese custom car culture, the American ideas of making cars as big as an aircraft carrier bounce on hydraulics, or the Germans making a car go faster on the Nurburgring.

Car modifications have not caught as much in India yet except the likes of DC which is mostly just cosmetic changes and a few good men and women who indulge in motorsports perhaps. Further down towards the extreme dark end of the spectrum is frankly what we’re featuring today.

Also read: Tribute to the iconic HM Ambassador: Reimagined as sleek modern-day saloon

So, it is a Hyundai Santro. Or is it? Yes, yes it is. Everything from the engine to the body is the same as an older version Santro. In fact, it hasn’t been refurbished at all to give it a bit of newness. The torso or the middle section of the car though has been extended. They basically split a Santro in half and added some space in the middle.

The chassis obviously does not retain its integrity and we’re not sure if it maintains any of its original strength or dignity either. There is, as a result, plenty of space inside, enough to carry two adult passengers on the rear seat and luggage at their feet on the plastic grass.

The theme of the interior trim, and also for the entire exercise really, is ‘why did they bother with this modification in the first place’. So, awestruck, flabbergasted, offended, delighted, or pure cringe, which one is it for you?

Latest Auto News

