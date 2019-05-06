Video: MG Hector officially revealed; here is how it’s made!

Morris Garages India (MG Motors India), has officially revealed their maiden offering for the Indian market. The upcoming SUV i.e. the Hector was revealed ahead of its launch in a video uploaded on the YouTube channel of the carmaker. The video also shows that the production of this Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass rival has commenced. It is expected that this mid-size SUV will make its first public debut sometime during this month. Prices for the same are likely to fall in-between the range of Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hector is being manufactured at MG's plant based in Halol, Gujarat. In its production-ready avatar, the SUV looks identical to its Chinese counterpart i.e. the Baojun 530. However, the India spec version comes with additional chrome elements. The rest of the aesthetics attributes, like the LED daytime running lamps sitting above the main headlamps unit, a large grille and the overall dimensions remains the same.

Since the Hector is a little late to the party, MG Motors has loaded it with a whole array of features and creature comforts in order for it to stand as a tough competition to its rivals. For instance, it comes with a 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen system which comes with the i-Smart connected car system. This is going to make the Hector the first vehicle in its segment to offer this feature. In addition to this, this SUV is also going to offer other creature comforts such a leather upholstery, soft-touch materials on the dashboard, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof to name a few.

The MG Hector is going to get petrol as well as diesel derivatives in its portfolio. The petrol variants are likely to get a 1.5-litre unit. While the diesel variants are expected to come with a 2.0-litre engine sourced from Fiat. This oil-burner is the same unit which is currently available with the Jeep Compass. It is capable of churning out 170 BHP of power along with 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a manual as well as an automatic option.