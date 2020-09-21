Video: MG Gloster’s four-wheel-drive system demonstrated on different terrains

MG Gloster could be launched around the festive season in India at a price expected to start at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4.

MG Motor has been letting out some interesting details about the upcoming MG Gloster as the launch closes in for the SUV. Plenty of these features are a segment-first, such as adaptive cruise control which is found on premium cars like BMWs or Volvos. And now, MG have given a sneak peek into the Gloster’s driving performance with a short video demonstrating its four-wheel-drive system on various types of terrain using the drive modes.

The video showcases the use of all three of MG Gloster’s drive modes – Rock, Sand and Eco which tweak the power sent to each wheel. In Eco mode, the Gloster will be the most fuel-efficient, and the other two modes help the SUV get around on rocky or loose surfaces with lesser traction. The video also dives into the Gloster’s water wading capability.

Besides the adaptive cruise control. MG Gloster will also boast other segment-first features like autonomous parking, and emergency stop and collision avoidance system (CAS). Safety features will include ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) that includes features like blind-spot detection, front collision warning, lane mitigation alert, and more.

Also read: Watch video! MG Gloster to get BMW-like auto park assist: Expected price, India launch details

Engine options for the MG Gloster are likely to include a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel that makes 161 bhp and 375 Nm of torque, a twin-turbo version of the same engine with 215 bhp and 480 Nm of torque, and a four-pot turbo petrol 2.0-litre that makes 211 bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

MG Gloster will be rivalling Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour in a way but with its size, the Gloster is expected to be priced higher being a full-sized SUV and with several segment-first features. The Gloster is expected to arrive with a price tag of around Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.