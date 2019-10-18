Video: Maruti Suzuki launches its new festive campaign ‘Ghar Aaya Tyohar’

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched its new campaign that revolves around the festive season. the company said that it aims to uplift the market sentiment with its new Ghar Aaya Tyohar campaign. Maruti Suzuki launched this campaign amidst the festive season, a time when the nation is prepping up to kick off the festivities with their rituals and own celebratory ways. The new Ghar Aaya Tyohar campaign is all about an interesting take on the preparation of festivals in order to instill positivity among all the stakeholders of the company.

Watch Maruti Suzuki's Ghar Aaya Tyohar campaign video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commenting on the new festive campaign, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director-Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said that festivals are a high point in the life of people. India is diverse, people are diverse and so are the festivals and also the occasions to celebrate. Every festival is celebrated in its own and beautiful way. However, a few things remain common like celebration, happiness and bringing home a Maruti Suzuki vehicle. With the company's new Ghar Aaya Tyohar commercial, Maruti Suzuki intends to strengthen the same thought and provide people the same happiness level and pride in owning a Maruti Suzuki car which the brand has delivered for decades.

Maruti Suzuki says that it is proud to be an intrinsic part of millions of lives from every age group and finds a natural place in their most joyous celebrations during festivals. The company adds that this festive season is like no other and Maruti Suzuki is celebrating the season with a promise to be the most reliable partner for the journey.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. To watch some interesting content, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel!