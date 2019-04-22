Video: Mahindra’s hypercar Pininfarina Battista hits New York streets in all its glory

Mahindra's wholly owned subsidiary, Automobili Pininfarina has released a video on Twitter of their first ever model developed, designed and manufactured car, the Pininfarina Battista. The video is the first promo for the all-electric hypercar which shows the car in detail and driving through the streets of New Your City scored to ‘Come with me’ by the Swiss DJ - Nora En Pure.

Battista in NYC ft. Nora En Pure. The beautiful intertwining of Battista’s aesthetic and Nora En Pure’s cerebral beat is a sensational combination. Watch the EV hypercar take an ethereal drive through the streets of NYC accompanied by Nora En Pure’s epic track ‘Come with Me’. pic.twitter.com/4v1LJlKXZF — Automobili Pininfarina (@automobiliPinin) April 18, 2019

The Battista is a tribute to Battista Farina, the founder of the Pininfarina design company from Italy. The Battista is their first every production car under their new automotive manufacturing name Automobili Pininfarina. The Battista is an all-electric hypercar which features a 120 kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide battery from Rimac, the makers of the other all-electric hypercar the Rimac Concept One and C Two. The Pininfarina shares nearly half of its underpinnings with the C Two.

The Battista uses 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel and is capable of generating 1,877 bhp, while 2,300Nm of torque which is available right from 0rpm. The manufacturer claims that the Battista can accelerate from 0–100 kmph in about 2 seconds, 0–299 kmph in 12 seconds and has a claimed top speed in excess of 349 kmph. The car is constructed on a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis with aluminium crash absorbers at the front and the rear. Most of the body panels are made from carbon fibre as well to keep the weight of the vehicle low. The Battista sits of 21-inch sized wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tyres.

Production of the Battista is limited to just 150 examples, 50 of which are allotted for Europe, 50 for the Middle East and 50 for the American markets. The car will be manufactured by hand at the dedicated Pininfarina facility located in Cambiano, Italy.