Video: Mahindra XUV300 undergoes wind tunnel test at Pininfarina, Italy

Mahindra recently revealed the official name for its all-new sub-compact SUV, keeping the tradition of ending the name with an 'O' alive. The SUV codenamed S201 is called XUV300 (pronounced the XUV three double O of course). While revealing its name, Mahindra also released images and a short first look video of the new sub-compact SUV, along with some details. For starters, we know it will be available in both petrol & diesel versions and that an automatic gearbox will not be on offer. Now, Mahindra has released a new video of the XUV300 being tested at Pininfarina's wind tunnel test facility in Turn, Italy.

Mahindra-owned Pininfarina is known for some very striking and aerodynamic car designs. While the Italian design house's contribution to the XUV300's design is not clear, the fact that they're testing it may mean the XUV300 will, in fact, have an aerodynamic body.

Mahindra XUV300 will enter a very popular car segment in India, competing with the likes of segment-leader Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, followed by Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and Honda WR-V. Mahindra hopes the XUV300 to take about 15-20% market share in the sub-compact SUV segment when launched.

Watch Mahindra XUV300 wind tunnel test below:

The XUV300 is based on Ssangyong Tivoli, but with several distinguishing design changes inclining more towards the larger XUV. It will come powered by a 1.5L diesel with 123 PS and 300 Nm or a 1.2L turbo petrol which makes 120 PS, paired with a six-speed manual. In terms of safety, Mahindra XUV300 will feature seven airbags, reversing camera and parking sensors, ABS, EBD, and ESP.

Biggest Auto News from 2018: New Maruti Suzuki Swift to upcoming Tata Harrier: TVS NTorq to Interceptor 650

Bookings for the XUV300 have been opened across select dealerships in India at Rs 50,000. Prices of the XUV300 are expected to start from the Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be manufactured at the company's production facility in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Mahindra is expected to launch the new XUV300 by mid-February 2019. The manufacturer has also confirmed that the company is working on an all-electric version of XUV300 that will be launched sometime in the year 2020.