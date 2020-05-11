Video: Let this drone take you on a stunning tour of Mercedes-Benz Museum before reopening

Mercedes-Benz recently tweeted a two-minute video taken by a drone of its Museum before it was scheduled to reopen on 9 May. It is a heck of a footage and we've got to commend the pilot's flight skills.

Drone footage does make videos magically look good as a bird’s eye view is just so much better. Back in the day, aerial footage was only possible using a helicopter but now, you could carry a little flying device with a mounted camera in your pocket. Thanks to these magic pixies of technology, we have drone footage of several cities that today wear a deserted look owing to the coronavirus lockdown in effect in many countries and so it was Stuttgart as well.

Mercedes-Benz recently tweeted a two-minute video taken by a drone of its Museum before it was scheduled to reopen on 9 May. It is a heck of a footage and we’ve got to commend the pilot’s flight skills which let them at one point fly through the window of a car.

The video is pure airborne artistry demonstrated perfectly in an incredible new video (below) celebrating Saturday’s reopening of Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, as it gradually eases coronavirus-related lockdown.

On Saturday, 9 May 2020, we will be opening our doors to the public again. But before we do that, we had a special little flying visitor ???? Initially, visits are only possible from Friday to Sunday. See you in Stuttgart, Germany! #MBmuseum pic.twitter.com/rDxA242tFl — Mercedes-Benz Museum (@MB_Museum) May 8, 2020

It really is worth all of the two minutes and 20 seconds of your life. If you are done watching the video, here’s what Mercedes-Benz India is up to now that the government has relaxed the lockdown rules.

Just last week, Mercedes-Benz restarted its operations in Chakan, Pune, as well as its dealers, resumed operations partially. Mercedes-Benz says that only the essential workers at the production facility have been called and that these workers might set the frame for the others in the coming days. They have been asked to follow the revised protocols which are called the “new normal”. This includes sanitisation of self and equipment, wearing gloves and masks at all times as well as to maintain social distancing.

Depending on the government classification of COVID-19 zones, only select dealerships are open. Customers have in fact been urged to use the online booking portal through the Mercedes-Benz India website.

