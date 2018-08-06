Video: Lamborghini Vs MiG 29K Fighter jet in Goa: Find out who wins !

The internet has just produced another gem from the Indian automotive scene which sees a Lamborghini Huracan take on an Indian Navy owned Mig-29K as they drag race down the runway at the Dabolim Airport in Goa. The military air-base, that is limitedly open for civilian use opened witnessed the battle of epic proportions that put one of the quickest supercars in the world up against take a jet-powered fighter plane.

The video of the race, interestingly, shows the jet taking off at the line as opposed to the car actually taking full use of its initial acceleration. Fighter jets, usually take slightly longer to build the momentum before the jets are able to maximise thrust, and ideally, the Huracan Performante should have gotten off the line slightly ahead of the MiG. It is likely that the driver botched the start, and restarting a drag race with a fighter jet might have been asking for too much. Despite the speculatively botched start the driver of the Lamborghini did manage to stick close to the tail of the MiG right up until it achieved its 260 kmph takeoff speed.

Once the jet lifts its wheels off the ground around 260 kmph mark, the Lamborghini appears to be standing still as the jet points its nose vertically toward the Sky and shoots for its 2200 kmph top-speed. The video which was apparently shot by a bystander caught the action of TVC being made for the Indian armed forces apparently to help them attract youth to their cause. Once the video is out, it will target bringing in more pilots to the Indian Navy which is currently 91 pilots short of the 735 sanctioned posts while the Indian Army is short of 192 posts of the 794 sanctioned posts. We sincerely hope the video helps the armed forces find connect among today's’ youth although whether or not we will still keep our eyes peeled for the TVC, considering it promises to be a thrilling watch.