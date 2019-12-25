Video: Lamborghini lends father and son an Aventador S for Christmas and here’s why

Lamborghini released a Christmas video as a tribute to all the real Lamborghini lovers. The video is about a father and son who decided to make their dream car in their own garage. Their dedication impressed the folks at Sant’Agata Bolognese so much so that they sent over a brand new Lamborghini Aventador S for a few days to show their appreciation for the father and son duo for being true Lamborghini Lovers.

The 2 min video takes us to Erie, Colorado, USA. The story begins in the garage of Sterling Backus and his 12-year old son Xander. Both father and son love their cars, especially Lamborghinis. Every time Xander would play video games, he would always choose to drive the Aventador S. One day they both decided to build their very own Aventador in their garage. Sterling and Xander were so dedicated to this project, they used 3D printing to make the body panels for the car. Both spent almost two years on the project and seeing that dedication Lamborghini decided to give back to these pure Lamborghini lovers with a Christmas miracle.

A couple of days before Christmas, Sterling and Zander opened their garage door to find a brand new Aventador S inlace of the replica that they were building. The gleam in Xander’s eyes is tear-inducing. The folks at Lamborghini lent the father and son the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 powered Aventador S hypercar with 740hp and 690Nm of torque for a few days to enjoy an experience their very own Lamborghini Experience.

Watch the full Lamborghini’s Christmas video for 2019 here: