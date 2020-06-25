Video: Lamborghini owner in Bengaluru assaulted by neighbours for a shocking reason

A driver and passenger of a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder in Bengaluru were seen being assaulted by what is being reported are their neighbours in these videos. Reports suggest that the incident involving neighbours of the owner of the V10 powered supercar found the exhaust sound to be too loud and decided to take matters into their own hands. Here is what unfolded.

A few videos have surfaced on Youtube which shows a driver and passenger of a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder being forcefully stopped in front of the owner’s apartment building’s entry gate by neighbours. The second video shows a mob of the concerned supercar owner’s neighbours harassing and physically assaulting the occupants of the car after forcibly ejecting them from the vehicle. The forum feed on TeamBHP reports that the incident took place after neighbours felt that the exhaust sound of the V10 powered supercar was too loud and that it happened in RT Nagar, in the northern part of Bengaluru. The video shows that one of the involved individuals climbed up on top of the moving car’s convertible body, shedding all forms of personal safety to force the driver to stop the vehicle before the assault ensued.

There are two videos of the incident one seems to form a CCTV camera, while the second is from a witness from the scene both of which have been posted online and have been doing rounds of social media. In the video, you can also see a woman who came to the rescue of the driver was also assaulted during the commotion created by the mob.

The automotive forum also posted what is claimed to be a post-incident account from the passenger of the vehicle which states that he and his uncle had gone for a drive in the car when they were stopped by two persons on the road and another climbed onto of the vehicle. He even reports that the person who was hanging onto the moving car was holding on to the neck of his uncle who was driving the car. He also states that when his father who was near the location of the incident tried to intervene, he was also assaulted and claims that there was no overspending from the driver and no one was hurt in the incident. He claims that they tried to reason with them and understand what the issue was, the gathered mob refused to listen and continued with the assault.

The exact reasoning that lead to the incident have not yet been officially disclosed and is it is said that an investigation is being conducted by the respective authorities. For such issues, the correct process should have been a police complaint being filed by the neighbours and the respective authorities taking due action. Taking the law in your own hands and making reckless decisions of such nature can lead to severe harm to both parties involved, or in fact even worse.

Source: Youtube & TeamBHP

