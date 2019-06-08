Video: Kia Seltos teased ahead of June 20th unveil

Kia Motors is going to launch its first product, the Seltos mid-size SUV in India later this year. Ahead of the same, it is going to unveil the same, first in India, on the 20th of June this year. Ahead of its world premiere, Kia has released a teaser video of this SUV on its official Youtube channel. The video gives us a glimpse of the Seltos' front and rear fascia along with the design of its alloy wheels. The Kia Seltos is based on the same platform as that of the Hyundai Creta, however, by the looks of it, is likely to be slightly bigger.

The Kia Seltos is going to get petrol as well as diesel engine options. Both these engines are going to be 1.5-litre units. It is likely that these engines will be launched in BS-6 configuration. Transmission options will include manual as well as automatic options. Kia had recently teased the design sketches of the Seltos. In these, it became apparent that the exterior, as well as the interior design of this SUV, carries forward several design attributes from the SP2i concept which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The feature list of the Kia Seltos is going to be quite extensive. It is going to get a 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, LED projector headlamps, LED tail-lamps, dual-tone alloy wheels to name a few. In terms of safety features, the Kia Seltos will get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning and high-speed alert system as standard across the range.

Prices of the Kia Seltos are likely to be slotted in-between the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector among others.