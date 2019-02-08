Video: India spec 2019 Honda Civic spotted: Iconic nameplate all set for launch

Honda Cars India will launch the brand new 2019 Civic next month, marking a massive comeback what was once one of India’s favourite sedans. The new car that made its debut at the Auto Expo 2018, has been spied recently on test in Bangalore in post-production guise. This is likely to be a dealer show car ahead of the launch that is scheduled for a launch sometime in the second week of March 2019.

This is 10th generation of the Honda Civic that has been in international markets since 2016. Although India is likely to get a slightly refreshed version of the same car that got an update as of last year. Honda might skip variants for this car and offer the Civic in a single top-of-the-line variant in India. The spy-shots reveal that the Civic will feature both LED Headlamps and tail-lamps and DRLs as seen on the global version. The 2019 Civic will be powered by 1.8-litre petrol that makes 140 hp with the option of an automatic or a manual gearbox. Interestingly, we could also expect a 1.6 litre 120 horsepower Diesel to be launched alongside the petrol with a 6-speed manual transmission with no auto box on offer. Although we expect that Honda might be motivated to bring the recently launched diesel automatic to India if sales demand it.

2019 Honda Civic interior cabin is more premium than ever before. India will get the newly upgraded cabin on the Civic. The dashboard gets a gunmetal grey finish on the sedan trim. Honda all says that all Civic Sedans and Coupes also benefit from additional sound insulation in the floor, trunk, and front fenders, with new sound insulation in the rear fenders.

Once launched the Honda Civic will take on the likes of the Skoda Octavia, the Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra. We expect the Honda to priced in the between the Altis and the Skoda Octavia between Rs 18-20 lakh depending on the choice of motor.

Source: T-BHP