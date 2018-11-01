Video: Highway to hell gets a new meaning! Life threatening stunts on a Scorpio will leave you shocked

Indian Highways are bad enough as they are unless of course you and your chums wake up one morning and have a taste for a bit of life-threatening, borderline masochistic anarchy. Like these blokes in Tamil Nadu in the video below. The horrifying video that appears to be on an open arterial highway somewhere in Tamil Nadu caught on camera by Facebook user Tanay Sai, shows at least a dozen people hanging out of a Mahindra Scorpio with the boot door wide open. More than a blatant disregard for the law, the video shows how callous we can be sometimes not only with our lives but with the lives of others. With at least one if not two people hanging out of the windows, the car can be seen veering between lanes and even pushing its way onto the wrong side of the highway as the Scorpio rolls heavily to each side with every change in directions.

The unruly mob that appears to be ON this car, apparently has no regard even for the law, as they pass a policeman on a motorcycle 12 seconds into the video. The Policeman's hand gestures, as well as likely vocal requests to stop the vehicles, were not only ignored but the miscreants in the Scorpio seemed perfectly oblivious to the law enforcer. Continuing their antics for at least another 20 seconds on video. Now, while they may not have been breaking the speed limit, the sheer recklessness of their act needs no mention. In usual cases, with top-heavy cars like the Scorpio that have their Centre of Gravity high up in the vehicle, one would be cautious while changing lanes at highway speeds. These daredevils, on the other hand, seem to have skipped the physics class on the centre of gravity and why it exists, and seem hellbent on ending the wrong side up. Pulling on the grab rails and generally monkeying around outside the Scorpio. We sincerely hope that this lot reach home safe and sound, but do pray that authorities have tracked them down to date and slapped some hefty fines on the lads.

Needless, to say this kind of lawless behaviour is what propagates and catalyzes all kinds of unlikely road accidents that we see in the news every day. Unfortunately, even cops cannot deal with these situations without putting their lives in serious risk at which point any human being -- not just them-- is likely to question the sense in pursuit. Our only request is that you never participate or try to recreate the strange and dangerous stunts on this video.