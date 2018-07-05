Video: Heroic act of excavator driver saving tourists from flooded stream in Himachal Pradesh

A recent video that depicts a heroic excavator driver rescuing stranded tourists from a flood ravaged stream in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral. In addition to showing the courage of the driver, this video also reminds us what a four-wheel driven powered excavator is really capable of. The driver is seen driving straight into the tremendous flood with visibly rapid currents. He then manages to pick up more than 10 stranded people deftly with the excavator’s claw and reverse through the same torrent with the people. Ultimately, the driver brought them to safety on dry land beyond the torrential flood, effectively saving their lives.

<iframe width="100%" height="440" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NilUcAuBNzg" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

All credit to the driver who chose to risk his own life by putting the excavator on what remained of a road that has now obviously been washed off by the landslide. The decision to drive through such a rapid stream was risky despite the tremendous weight of his excavator as the heavy flow of the rivulet and the slippery bed seemed enough to take down even large vehicles. Social media has spared no words on the local district administration whose lack of foresight forces people to risk their own as well as the lives of others in these areas everyday. Reports suggest that the video was shot at the Budho Nulla in the Bharmour district of Himachal Pradesh and first appeared through ANI’s Twitter feed.

Local authorities insisted that they were not informed but had raised an enquiry into the matter to find out what caused this Nullah to overflow in such a torrid manner stranding this many people. Had the flow continued or increased, it could have been a likelihood that the people trapped in the torrent might have been swept away in the flood.

While our hero, obviously trained in the skills of high altitude driving risked his life, one must remember that an excavator of that size, could still try and wade through the depths without being dragged way. In any other case, we strictly advice against going into the water with even the most adept 4x4, unless it’s been locked onto a wall at the other end.This is especially if you consider that even 3 feet flowing water could easily drag away a 2 tonne 4x4.