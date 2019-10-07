Video: Here’s what Milind Soman thinks of the Tata Nexon EV and when it’s coming

Tata Motors is soon going to launch an all-electric version of the Nexon in India. The homegrown automaker has confirmed the the debut of the same is going to take place sometime during Q4 of the financial year 2019-20. The Nexon EV is going to use Tata Motors' Ziptron electric vehicle technology which is going to spawn three more electric vehicles for the brand in the near future. The carmaker has revealed that the all-electric version of this sub-compact SUV will have a driving range of close to 300 kms. And that the technology will support fast-charging and a warranty of 8 years will be offered on the electric motor and the battery pack. The company has said that the prices of the Nexon EV are going to fall in-between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ahead of the launch of the Nexon EV, Tata Motors has started a campaign #TheUltimateElectricDrive which features the power couple Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar. They will be driving a near-production prototype of the Nexon EV from Manali to Leh. The company has shared a video of the first leg of this journey on its official YouTube channel.

The Tata Nexon EV is going to be followed by three more all-electric cars from the homegrown automaker. These will include an improved version of the Tigor EV which is likely to offer better range and faster charging. In addition to this, there will be an electric version of the Altroz premium hatchback arriving in India soon. The same will be followed by one more EV from the carmaker.

Initially, the Tata Nexon EV will not face any direct competition in the Indian market. The only long-range electric vehicle that we currently have in India is the Hyundai Kona EV and that costs more than Rs 20 lakh. However, come the second half of 2020, Mahindra will introduce an electric version of the XUV300, which is expected to offer similar specs as the Nexon EV and also fall in a similar price bracket.