Video: Hear the first ever mid-engine Chevrolet C8 Corvette roar: debut on July 18

It will be the end of General Motor’s pride and joy, the Chevrolet Corvette… as we know it. For seven generations which span over 66 years, the front engine V8 powered American muscle car has done its duty diligently to its drivers, most notably movie stars and athletes and its been globally renowned as the first choice of a daily driver for astronauts of the 70s and 80s.

However, we have nothing to fear as GM has nearly finished the development of the eighth generation C8 Corvette. The test mule has been doing rounds around the streets in different parts of the US for at this point seems like an eternity.

The C8 will be the first mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette ever. While GM has given absolutely no hints about its engine specifications, it is inevitable it will be powered by a V8. If it didn’t, it would be blasphemy of course. However, it is confirmed that the new C8 Corvette will not come with a manual option, instead only an automatic. The Nation Corvette Museum has released a video of the C8 Corvette test mule covered in a camouflage film doing some rounds around Bowling Green, Kentucky. Luckily, the audio reveals many things about the car. The sound of the engine confirms that the engine will be a V8 and the change in frequency when it changes gear hints at the fact that it could be a twin-clutch set up due to the quick shifts that can be audible. It is rumoured to be the seven-speed unit from Tremec which will be the only transmission on offer.

The C8 Corvette is scheduled to make its first public appearance in the flesh on July 18. But we are sure this is not the last teaser from the manufacturer to be released in a few months. So, stay tuned for more.