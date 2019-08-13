Video: Health & safety out the window as 25 passengers travel in one auto-rickshaw

You might have read headlines that read something like '28 passengers in one Mini create new Guinness World Record' but seldom do we imagine that such records are set and broken in India every now and then. Perhaps one of them is being set as I type these words and another one while you read them. We came across a video posted by RJ Rajini on Facebook which shows an auto-rickshaw with an astonishing number of passengers stepping out of it one by one. Reactions under the video are mostly concerned with the blatant ignorance of safety. If this tuk-tuk were to topple...

While those 'most number of people in a car' records are set in a controlled environment and in no way is the vehicle meant to actually transport people from one end to another, people in India have to resort to fit 20-25 people in one auto-rickshaw for commuting!

The video shows an auto-rickshaw driver talking to the camera and is then asked get all the passengers outside. The passengers start stepping out one by one and it is quite a task to count how many and not be surprised seeing 25 of them in there. Makes you wonder how did they even get in, in the first place.

The reactions below the video and the text written in the post raises the issue of the lack of proper infrastructure and transport in rural India. Furthermore, some Facebook users went on to say that people should not be travelling like this and then blame the government if something were to go wrong.

Some also supported the auto-rickshaw driver, saying that if the government has made no buses available in the area, what other choice do the people have but to travel in such hazardous ways and the auto driver is actually providing a good service.

The point is that the problem does not just have one side to it. No, people should not be travelling like this. Yes, infrastructure and transport are poor in rural India. No, we can't simply blame them for jeopardising their and their children's safety when there is lack of proper transport. Yes, the population is a major concern in our country.