Video: Funny Pakistani car with fighter planes to attack India!

Imagine the shoddiest of the decorations possible and this dude has it on his Toyota. He says he doesn't like cars and that trucks make his imagination go wild. Well, he isn't lying about that.

By:April 6, 2021 3:31 PM

Who doesn’t like super cars or sports cars, so much so that many modify their humble family saloon cars so they have a Lamborghini on a tight budget. That’s because cars can be extremely exciting and what would stop a, for example, a lorry driver from day dreaming about owning a car? But we’ve come across a man by the virtue of the Internet who is more found of lorry trucks than cars. And these aren’t those racing trucks he’s fond of, they’re the transport trucks decorated by people with a bad taste he’s on about.

The man in question lives in Pakistan and owns a Toyota sedan. What he’s done with the car is a little difficult to explain in words. We’ve all seen those badly personalised trucks in India with hand painted pictures and messages, and a load of shiny reflective stickers and stuff hanging on the nooks and crannies. In Pakistan, these decorations are much worse.

He’s gone on to stick two little trinkets on the bonnet that look like missiles and says that the two would destroy India if a war was to break.

He adores the fact that people stop to take pictures of his car/lorry, whichever you fancy to call it. The plight of engineers at Toyota looking at this handiwork on their handiwork will be worth considering. The man’s enthusiasm and pride are almost worth commending.

