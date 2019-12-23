Video: Check out this fully-functional, Russian made Tesla Cybertruck replica!

The Tesla Cybertruck, which was unveiled recently to the world, has been a major topic of debate in the global automotive community. Some are truly amazed by the quirky design of this electric pick-up truck, while some are off the view that it's completely outrageous. Whatever it may be, the Cybertruck has managed to caught everyone's attention. Elon Musk, in a recent tweet, confirmed that the Cybertruck has garnered more than 250,000 bookings, that too, in a span of just 5 days.

With prices starting at $39,000, owning a Tesla Cybertruck might not be a viable option for everyone. However, this man in Russia has found a creative solution around this problem. He has made himself a very own Cybertruck replica. Copying the design of the Tesla Cybertruck, for starters, in not a difficult task. The replica, the video of which was uploaded in Instagram account sukhotin.m, shows the Cybertruck replica cruising effortlessly on the Russian streets. The replica is clearly smaller in dimensions in comparison to the real deal and underneath, it could very well be an ICE vehicle.

The Tesla Cybertruck comes with three variants. These include a single motor-rear-wheel drive, two-motor-all-wheel drive and a three-motor-all-wheel drive version. Production of the Tesla Cybertruck will commence from late 2021. while that of the tri-motor-all-wheel drive variant from late 2022. The later, Tesla says, can do a 0-100 kmph stint in 2.9 seconds. In the American market, the Tesla Cybertruck competes against the likes of Ford F250, Dodge Ram 2500 and the Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Will the Cybertruck be coming to India? Well, that remains to be seen. In August, Elon Must tweeted that Tesla is likely to make its debut in India by end of 2019, if not, then definitely by the year 2020.

Image Credits: sukhotin.m (Instagram)