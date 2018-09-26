Video: Forza Horizon 4 previews with a real-life race between a Mclaren Senna and three dirt bikes: See it to believe it!

Remember when video games were all fun and games, well, forget it. Welcome to 2018, Video games are all the rage and the companies that make them could probably buy and sell most companies in the day if they see fit. So when a Microsoft launch the latest version of their flagship racing game they leave no stone unturned in ensuring that it takes your breath away. That is exactly what Microsoft did, Ingredient one: A limited edition real-life Mclaren Senna, and to stir the pot a bit there 450cc Enduro-Moto Bikes. In full 4K resolution, just the drama of them all lined up is enough to take your breath away. That is until they start, Enduro-dirt bikes with their front wheel in the air, while Mclaren Senna put tyres to the tarmac to make smoke while it bends physics off the line. The objective of the obviously choreographed race was a parking spot at the top of the Goodwood Hill Climb course that the riders and Mclaren were following.

The bikes took a slightly off-beat route, that included a lot of air-time and time spent upside down for some reason, while the Mclaren stuck to the road course. Active Wing in full action as it braked hard through the tight hill climb route. Ultimately the Mclaren did come out victorious but the bikes seemed to have the most fun. The idea was to showcase some of the more off-beat races possible in the upcoming game. The stunt follows a rich history a collaboration between McLaren and the Forza franchise, which started with the P1 gracing the cover of Forza Motorsport 5. Even in Mclaren’s books, the Senna is the most extreme road car ever built by McLaren, designed specifically as a track-focused vehicle for the road. As of right now, over the Senna has found a home with 50 customers.

For those who can’t wait to (digitally) get behind the wheel of the Mclaren Senna, will get a chance to do so on until October 2nd, which is the official launch date of Forza Horizon 4, or opt for the Ultimate Edition version of the game, which is available this Friday, September 28th. Now from the slightly off-beat perspective of game reviews. The Mclaren Senna will be the best instalment of the Franchise with over 450 cars to choose from. Furthermore, instead of having to deal with AI-controlled “Drivatars”, you will now encounter other real players in a more dynamic shared-world environment. This edition will take place in the UK where you are likely to encounter a variety of weather conditions.