Video: Flying Toyota Camry, Driver loses control and this happened!

A Youtube video of a car crash has gone viral as a dashcam recorded a Toyota Camry getting a lot of air and crash landing on a highway in California.

By:July 22, 2021 2:43 PM

The dashcam on a truck captured a video of a Toyota Camry driver losing control and flying off the road. The terrifying incident reportedly took place in Yuba City, California, USA and was captured by the driver of a truck that was passing by. The video from the dashcam went viral on YouTube showing a Toyota Camry driver lose control then flying through the air and crashing into the grand in front of the oncoming truck.

The video shows that the Camry being driven on a parallel road flying through the air, hit the ground front first and flipped onto its roof. It then came to a stop in front of the truck. It is reported that the Camry driver lost control of the vehicle, then hit an embankment on the other side which launched the car in the air.

The truck was being driven at a leisurely pace and the driver came to a comfortable stop. The occupants of the truck immediately started to inform the authorities and emergency services by calling ‘911’, then proceeded to run over and rescue the driver.

The event took place moments after a car drove past from the very place the Camry landed on the road. It was fortunate that no one was severely hurt. It is reported that the driver of the Toyota Camry survived the crash, and only suffered minor injuries.

Watch the full video of the Flying Toyota Camry Crash below:

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Video: Flying Toyota Camry, Driver loses control and this happened!

Video: Flying Toyota Camry, Driver loses control and this happened!

170hp Ducati Multistrada V4 launched in India: What makes this Rs 23 lakh ADV super capable!

170hp Ducati Multistrada V4 launched in India: What makes this Rs 23 lakh ADV super capable!

Ford Figo 6-speed petrol automatic launched: Priced this much more than manual

Ford Figo 6-speed petrol automatic launched: Priced this much more than manual

Mercedes-Benz India welcomes Audi e-Tron & Jaguar I-Pace at its EV charging stations

Mercedes-Benz India welcomes Audi e-Tron & Jaguar I-Pace at its EV charging stations

The worldwide supply chain is sensitive to glitches — René Krahn, Plant and Location Manager, Continental

The worldwide supply chain is sensitive to glitches — René Krahn, Plant and Location Manager, Continental

Audi E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launched: Trio of electric SUVs start from Rs 99.9 lakh

Audi E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback launched: Trio of electric SUVs start from Rs 99.9 lakh

Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota's EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota's EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Taigun launch date, price details out! Tiguan delayed

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Taigun launch date, price details out! Tiguan delayed

SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz

July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz

Maruti Suzuki hits 50 lakh sales in rural areas: 40% of total domestic volumes

Maruti Suzuki hits 50 lakh sales in rural areas: 40% of total domestic volumes

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings to open for these 3 cities tomorrow: All details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings to open for these 3 cities tomorrow: All details

July 2021 car discounts: Save up to Rs 65,000 on a new Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

July 2021 car discounts: Save up to Rs 65,000 on a new Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

2022 Indian Chief to come with onboard navigation: BMW R18 rival's India launch soon

2022 Indian Chief to come with onboard navigation: BMW R18 rival's India launch soon

July 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

July 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP edition launched: Details, price difference explained

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP edition launched: Details, price difference explained