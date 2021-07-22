Video: Flying Toyota Camry, Driver loses control and this happened!

A Youtube video of a car crash has gone viral as a dashcam recorded a Toyota Camry getting a lot of air and crash landing on a highway in California.

The dashcam on a truck captured a video of a Toyota Camry driver losing control and flying off the road. The terrifying incident reportedly took place in Yuba City, California, USA and was captured by the driver of a truck that was passing by. The video from the dashcam went viral on YouTube showing a Toyota Camry driver lose control then flying through the air and crashing into the grand in front of the oncoming truck.

The video shows that the Camry being driven on a parallel road flying through the air, hit the ground front first and flipped onto its roof. It then came to a stop in front of the truck. It is reported that the Camry driver lost control of the vehicle, then hit an embankment on the other side which launched the car in the air.

The truck was being driven at a leisurely pace and the driver came to a comfortable stop. The occupants of the truck immediately started to inform the authorities and emergency services by calling ‘911’, then proceeded to run over and rescue the driver.

The event took place moments after a car drove past from the very place the Camry landed on the road. It was fortunate that no one was severely hurt. It is reported that the driver of the Toyota Camry survived the crash, and only suffered minor injuries.

Watch the full video of the Flying Toyota Camry Crash below:

