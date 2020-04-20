Video: Ferrari LaFerrari hits 372 kmph on a German highway

Someone in Germany decided to take advantage of the empty highways to max-out their Italian Ferrari LaFerrari hybrid Hypercar.

April 20, 2020

Right now, in nearly every country and city around the world, roads have been left abandoned. As nations are entirely under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the empty roads are tempting to most of us car enthusiasts but we must show restraint in times like these. But some have decided otherwise for brief stints in their precious cars to try and set Cannonball Run attempts in the US or achieving top speeds of their high-performance cars on public roads.

The latest video comes from Germany. A video of a driver in his Ferrari LaFerrari has been going viral online where the Italian hybrid hypercar is seen driving on a deserted and unrestricted section of the German Autobahn. The driver casually (and carelessly we must add) was recording a video on his phone with one hand while accelerating his Ferrari LaFerrari up to 372kmph!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Exotics Vs Classics (@speedtimers) on

The video was posted on Instagram and it starts with the Ferrari well in the triple-digit speeds. The LaFerrari’s naturally aspirated V12 engine with 950hp, Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) assisted, can be heard screaming in the background. Ferrari had earlier stated that the LaFarrari is cable of speeds above 350kmph, but did not specify exactly how much. But what is astonishing is how quickly the it accelerates in the video. Ferrari claims the LaFerrari can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in under 3 seconds, 0–200 km/h in under 7 seconds, and 0–300 km/h in 15 seconds. While we cannot officially confirm if the Ferrari achieved those times in the above video, we can vouch for our jaws that needed to be lifted from the floor.

The car quickly and easily climbs up to 300kmph and only then it starts to seem like progress was starting to slow down. The driver moves to seventh gear when he reaches 320kmph. Soon after, the LaFerrari climbs up to a max speed of 372kmph which is visible on the digital speedo, after which the video ends abruptly. While Ferrari confirmed that the LaFerrari could go over 350kmph, we can now believe it does 372kmph. However due to the abrupt ending nature of the video, we now have a new question at hand – does it go faster than 372kmph?

